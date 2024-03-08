Rachel Blevins
Biden Doubles Down on Support for Israel in SOTU, While Palestinians Starve in Gaza w/ Sam Husseini
The annual State of the Union started off sounding like a war-time address from President Biden, as he called for more support for Ukraine and warned…
22 hrs ago
•
Rachel Blevins
26
Warmonger Victoria Nuland Retires from State Dept …But is She Done Meddling in Ukraine?
The infamous 'Maidan Midwife' who proudly handed out cookies in Kiev over a decade ago, as she instigated the violent protests that would lead to the…
Mar 7
•
Rachel Blevins
10
Did Israel Get Green Light to Invade Rafah? + Nicaragua Takes Germany to ICJ w/ Prof. Francis Boyle
Israel isn’t the only one being sued for violating the Genocide Convention… Nicaragua has filed a case at the International Court of Justice against…
Mar 6
•
Rachel Blevins
6
German Military Officials Caught Plotting Attack Against Russia w/ Mark Sleboda
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has gone through a range of excuses, after talks between military officials, in which they were discussing how…
Mar 5
•
Rachel Blevins
8
U.S. Wants Credit for Airdropping Aid to Gaza, While Supplying Bombs to Israel w/ Kevork Almassian
The U.S. Military has started airdropping aid to Gaza in what appears to be an attempt by the Biden Admin to make it look like they care about the…
Mar 4
•
Rachel Blevins
14
Report: Israel Planning To Invade Lebanon Amid Border Clashes with Hezbollah w/ Ramzy Baroud
U.S. officials are reportedly claiming they expect Israel to launch a ground invasion of Lebanon in the late spring or early summer, as border clashes…
Mar 2
•
Rachel Blevins
12
February 2024
Israeli Troops Massacre 100+ Palestinian Civilians Around Aid Convoy w/ Said Arikat
Israeli troops opened fire on a crowd of Palestinian civilians around an aid convoy in Gaza City on Thursday, killing more than 100 and injuring…
Feb 29
•
Rachel Blevins
17
‘FREE PALESTINE’ - U.S. Air Force Member's Ultimate Protest Over Gaza Genocide
Some are calling him a hero, some are calling him insane. There’s no doubt that Aaron Bushnell’s decision to light himself on fire and take his own life…
Feb 28
•
Rachel Blevins
15
Russia vs. Nato Tensions + The State of War in Ukraine w/ Andrei Martyanov
Zelensky is on yet another fundraising tour, hoping to convince the West to continue its unprecedented support for Ukraine, as part of a wider proxy war…
Feb 27
•
Rachel Blevins
14
The U.S. Wants to Prepare Israel for a Multi-Front War Beyond Gaza
Biden is currently trying to convince Congress to pass around $100 Billion in foreign aid—$14 Billion of which, is for Israel. Reports citing Biden…
Feb 25
•
Rachel Blevins
16
U.S. Announces New Sanctions on Russia for Ukraine, Alexey Navalny w/ Mark Sleboda
Biden unveiled Washington's longest blacklist to date, consisting of new sanctions on 500 people and entities connected with Russia, ahead of the…
Feb 24
•
Rachel Blevins
11
SANCTIONS GALORE: EU, U.S. Plan New Measures Against Russia for Ukraine War Anniversary
Biden is teasing "major sanctions" against Russia to be announced later this week, with NSC Spokesman Kirby claiming the measures will "hold Russia…
Feb 22
•
Rachel Blevins
14
