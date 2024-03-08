Rachel Blevins

Biden Doubles Down on Support for Israel in SOTU, While Palestinians Starve in Gaza w/ Sam Husseini
The annual State of the Union started off sounding like a war-time address from President Biden, as he called for more support for Ukraine and warned…
  
Warmonger Victoria Nuland Retires from State Dept …But is She Done Meddling in Ukraine?
The infamous 'Maidan Midwife' who proudly handed out cookies in Kiev over a decade ago, as she instigated the violent protests that would lead to the…
  
Did Israel Get Green Light to Invade Rafah? + Nicaragua Takes Germany to ICJ w/ Prof. Francis Boyle
Israel isn’t the only one being sued for violating the Genocide Convention… Nicaragua has filed a case at the International Court of Justice against…
  
German Military Officials Caught Plotting Attack Against Russia w/ Mark Sleboda
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has gone through a range of excuses, after talks between military officials, in which they were discussing how…
  
U.S. Wants Credit for Airdropping Aid to Gaza, While Supplying Bombs to Israel w/ Kevork Almassian
The U.S. Military has started airdropping aid to Gaza in what appears to be an attempt by the Biden Admin to make it look like they care about the…
  
Report: Israel Planning To Invade Lebanon Amid Border Clashes with Hezbollah w/ Ramzy Baroud
U.S. officials are reportedly claiming they expect Israel to launch a ground invasion of Lebanon in the late spring or early summer, as border clashes…
  
February 2024

Israeli Troops Massacre 100+ Palestinian Civilians Around Aid Convoy w/ Said Arikat
Israeli troops opened fire on a crowd of Palestinian civilians around an aid convoy in Gaza City on Thursday, killing more than 100 and injuring…
  
‘FREE PALESTINE’ - U.S. Air Force Member's Ultimate Protest Over Gaza Genocide
Some are calling him a hero, some are calling him insane. There’s no doubt that Aaron Bushnell’s decision to light himself on fire and take his own life…
  
Russia vs. Nato Tensions + The State of War in Ukraine w/ Andrei Martyanov
Zelensky is on yet another fundraising tour, hoping to convince the West to continue its unprecedented support for Ukraine, as part of a wider proxy war…
  
The U.S. Wants to Prepare Israel for a Multi-Front War Beyond Gaza
Biden is currently trying to convince Congress to pass around $100 Billion in foreign aid—$14 Billion of which, is for Israel. Reports citing Biden…
  
U.S. Announces New Sanctions on Russia for Ukraine, Alexey Navalny w/ Mark Sleboda
Biden unveiled Washington's longest blacklist to date, consisting of new sanctions on 500 people and entities connected with Russia, ahead of the…
  
SANCTIONS GALORE: EU, U.S. Plan New Measures Against Russia for Ukraine War Anniversary
Biden is teasing "major sanctions" against Russia to be announced later this week, with NSC Spokesman Kirby claiming the measures will "hold Russia…
  
