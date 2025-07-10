Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
11
13

U.S. Military Launches MASSIVE Drills to Prepare for WAR with China | KJ Noh

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
Jul 10, 2025
11
13
Share
Transcript

The U.S. launched massive military drills focused on war with China in the Pacific theater this week, involving 12,000 personnel from the Air Force and Space Force, and more than 350 aircraft, with the Secretary of the Air Force noting that this exercise is “the first of its kind since the Cold War.”

KJ Noh, a geopolitical analyst and Co-Host of ‘The China Report’ on Breakthrough News, noted that these drills send an ominous warning to the world, as the U.S. prepares for war with China, and the Trump Admin threatens to impose tariffs across Southeast Asia, based on which countries are complying with Washington’s geopolitical plans.

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 42: US Military Budget Over $1 TRILLION as NATO Chief Warns Russia WINNING Arms Race

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Rachel Blevins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture