U.S. Military Launches MASSIVE Drills to Prepare for WAR with China | KJ Noh

The U.S. launched massive military drills focused on war with China in the Pacific theater this week, involving 12,000 personnel from the Air Force and Space Force, and more than 350 aircraft, with the Secretary of the Air Force noting that this exercise is “the first of its kind since the Cold War.”

KJ Noh, a geopolitical analyst and Co-Host of ‘The China Report’ on Breakthrough News, noted that these drills send an ominous warning to the world, as the U.S. prepares for war with China, and the Trump Admin threatens to impose tariffs across Southeast Asia, based on which countries are complying with Washington’s geopolitical plans.

