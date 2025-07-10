U.S. Military Launches MASSIVE Drills to Prepare for WAR with China | KJ Noh

The U.S. launched massive military drills focused on war with China in the Pacific theater this week, involving 12,000 personnel from the Air Force and Space Force, and more than 350 aircraft, with the Secretary of the Air Force noting that this exercise is “the first of its kind since the Cold War.”
KJ Noh, a geopolitical analyst and Co-Host of ‘The China Report’ on Breakthrough News, noted that these drills send an ominous warning to the world, as the U.S. prepares for war with China, and the Trump Admin threatens to impose tariffs across Southeast Asia, based on which countries are complying with Washington’s geopolitical plans.
SOURCE LINKS:
10 July 2025 - US Launches Massive Air Force Drills With Eye on Pacific War With China
10 July 2025 - Rubio says Asia ‘is where much of the story of the 21st century is gonna be written.’
9 July 2025 - Rubio makes first visit to Asia as Trump tariffs loom
10 July 2025 - ASEAN, China deepen relations amid US tariffs and global trade tensions
10 July 2025 - Taiwan conducts live-fire drills with US-made tanks as president looks on
31 May 2025 - US defense secretary warns Indo-Pacific allies of ‘imminent’ threat from China
13 June 2025 - Taking lessons from Ukraine, Taiwan eyes sea drones to counter China
12 May 2025 - Taiwan test fires for first time new US-supplied HIMARS rocket system
9 July 2025 - NATO chief claims Russia would target Europe if China attacks Taiwan
