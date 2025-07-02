Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins



US Military NOT READY FOR WAR as Weapons to Ukraine Halted, Russia Makes Gains –Andrei Martyanov

Rachel Blevins
Jul 02, 2025
The White House confirmed that the U.S. has cut off some planned shipments of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, claiming they suddenly want to "to put America's interests first." This, after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a review of U.S. weapons stockpiles, amid increasing concerns about America’s military readiness.

Veteran, Author and Russian Military Expert, Andrei Martyanov, noted that this decision from the Pentagon, along with French President Macron’s call to Russian President Putin for the first time in nearly three years, is a reminder that NATO is panicking. And no increase in defense spending from the alliance is going to change Russia’s gains in its war of attrition against Kiev.

Follow Andrei Martyanov on YouTube, and on Patreon

SOURCE LINKS:

