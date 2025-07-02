The White House confirmed that the U.S. has cut off some planned shipments of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, claiming they suddenly want to "to put America's interests first." This, after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a review of U.S. weapons stockpiles, amid increasing concerns about America’s military readiness.

Veteran, Author and Russian Military Expert, Andrei Martyanov, noted that this decision from the Pentagon, along with French President Macron’s call to Russian President Putin for the first time in nearly three years, is a reminder that NATO is panicking. And no increase in defense spending from the alliance is going to change Russia’s gains in its war of attrition against Kiev.

