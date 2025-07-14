President Trump is moving to impose sanctions on Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, for her criticism of Israel’s US-backed genocide in Gaza.

But while condemning the killing of tens of thousands of children is frowned upon, the Trump Admin is actively embracing Al-Qaeda in Syria, as they also announced last week that they would remove the “foreign terrorist” designation on Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), now that the group’s leader is in Damascus and agreeing to pursue “normalization” with Israel

Palestinian-American Journalist Dr. Ramzy Baroud noted that while the Trump Admin’s blatant hypocrisy doesn’t come as a surprise, it is still a reminder that international law has failed, and the Palestinian people are the ones paying the price.

But even though the U.S. and Israel are actively planning to create a concentration camp on the ruins of Rafah, the Palestinian spirit continues to resist.

