Iranian President's Proposal for Nuclear Talks a 'DEATH SENTENCE' –Ehsan Safarnejad

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke out in a recent interview with American Journalist Tucker Carlson, and said he believes Tehran could “easily resolve our differences and conflicts with the United States through dialogue and talks,” amid increased tensions and a fragile ceasefire with the U.S. and Israel.
Iran-based Geopolitical Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad noted that many Iranians were “humiliated” by the rhetoric from Pezeshkian (and his script writers) during the interview, because he failed to stand up for his country and the legitimacy of its civilian nuclear program.
Safarnejad also described the Iranian president’s reliance on diplomacy as a “death sentence,” because the U.S. has spent decades openly planning for war against Iran, and President Trump has already shown that nothing he says can be trusted.
SOURCE LINKS:
7 July 2025 - Trump ‘all for’ Iran peace talks, but ‘ready, willing and able’ to strike again
7 July 2025 - Iran president says Tehran open to dialogue with US, accuses Israel of assassination attempt
7 July 2025 - Iran’s President Says the US Pledged Israel Wouldn’t Attack During Previous Nuclear Negotiations
7 July 2025 - Israeli officials think Trump could give them green light to attack Iran again
