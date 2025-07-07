Netanyahu, Trump Plot Next ATTACK Against Iran: War Just Beginning –Patrick Henningsen

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is headed to Washington, DC, for his third meeting with President Trump in less than six months, and Trump is teasing everything from another ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza, to a “permanent deal with Iran.” But the two leaders have already shown they can’t be trusted…
Patrick Henningsen, Journalist and Host of the 21st Century Wire, noted that every time Trump and Netanyahu come together in person, it has been to “plot their next attack,” and the people across the region—from Palestine to Iran—have paid the price when every ceasefire deal and attempt at talks is betrayed by the U.S. and Israel.
7 July 2025 - Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as Israel, Hamas discuss ceasefire
7 July 2025 - Trump and Netanyahu may take a victory lap on Iran, but Gaza looms over their meeting
6 July 2025 - New details emerge on Gaza ceasefire proposal as Netanyahu heads to the White House
4 July 2025 - Hoping for regional integration, Iran president in Azerbaijan for ECO summit
7 July 2025 - Iran president says Tehran open to dialogue with US, accuses Israel of assassination attempt
7 July 2025 - Disclose.TV on X: “Iranian President Pezeshkian denies seeking war or nuclear weapons, stating this ‘false image’ stems from the ‘devilish machinations instigated by Netanyahu and the Israeli regime.’”
5 July 2025 - ‘Going hungry’: More than 700 Palestinians killed seeking aid in Gaza
