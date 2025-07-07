Netanyahu, Trump Plot Next ATTACK Against Iran: War Just Beginning –Patrick Henningsen

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is headed to Washington, DC, for his third meeting with President Trump in less than six months, and Trump is teasing everything from another ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza, to a “permanent deal with Iran.” But the two leaders have already shown they can’t be trusted…

Patrick Henningsen, Journalist and Host of the 21st Century Wire, noted that every time Trump and Netanyahu come together in person, it has been to “plot their next attack,” and the people across the region—from Palestine to Iran—have paid the price when every ceasefire deal and attempt at talks is betrayed by the U.S. and Israel.

Follow Patrick Henningsen on X, and check out his page on Substack

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 42: US Military Budget Over $1 TRILLION as NATO Chief Warns Russia WINNING Arms Race

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!