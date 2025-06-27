'Iran WON the War. The U.S. HUMILIATED Itself in Front of the World' –Laith Marouf

Trump is working around the clock to convince the world that Iran’s nuclear program has been “obliterated,” but we have yet to see any proof of his claims. But as we look back at this 12-day war, there are a number of lessons to learn…

Palestinian-Syrian Journalist Laith Marouf noted that Iran could have refused a ceasefire and continued its retaliatory attacks, but that would have “forced the Israelis into the corner of using a nuclear weapon,” and as we saw, Washington’s failure to destroy Tehran’s nuclear program alone left the U.S. exposed:

“Iran proved in that 12-day war that its regular weapons systems are capable of providing national security and can defeat any enemy that could come near to try to harm it. The only reason that Iran would need a nuclear weapon is because the U.S. doesn’t realize that it cannot defeat Iran with anything less than a nuclear weapon.”

Follow Laith Marouf on X, and check out Free Palestine TV

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 40: Trump BOMBS Iran, Opens WW3 Pandora’s Box with 'Operation Midnight Hammer'

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!