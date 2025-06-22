SANCTIONED 40: Trump BOMBS Iran, Opens WW3 Pandora’s Box with 'Operation Midnight Hammer'

It’s officially Trump’s war on Iran… as the U.S. carried out direct strikes in Iran on Saturday night. But while the Trump Admin is doing a victory lap, and claiming to have “obliterated” Iran's nuclear complexes at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan using costly bunker-busting bombs… reports are saying Tehran had moved its highly enriched uranium to an undisclosed location before the attacks.
