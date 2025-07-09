Netanyahu STUNNED by Hamas AMBUSH on IDF, Rejection of Israel's Demands | Laith Marouf

Netanyahu looked stunned in a photo of the moment he was told of the latest ambush by Hamas, which left several IDF troops dead in Beit Hanoun. Reports say Hamas reconstructed a tunnel in north Gaza, near the boundary with Israel, and were able to plant roadside explosive devices, catching the Israeli soldiers off guard.

Palestinian-Syrian Journalist Laith Marouf noted that while Israel and U.S. are moving forward with their plans to “exterminate the Palestinians,” this ambush from Hamas is a reminder that for all of the genocide Israel has committed, it still hasn’t been able to stop attacks from the Resistance.

