Netanyahu STUNNED by Hamas AMBUSH on IDF, Rejection of Israel's Demands | Laith Marouf

Netanyahu looked stunned in a photo of the moment he was told of the latest ambush by Hamas, which left several IDF troops dead in Beit Hanoun. Reports say Hamas reconstructed a tunnel in north Gaza, near the boundary with Israel, and were able to plant roadside explosive devices, catching the Israeli soldiers off guard.
Palestinian-Syrian Journalist Laith Marouf noted that while Israel and U.S. are moving forward with their plans to “exterminate the Palestinians,” this ambush from Hamas is a reminder that for all of the genocide Israel has committed, it still hasn’t been able to stop attacks from the Resistance.
SOURCE LINKS:
8 July 2025 - Hamas ambush kills five soldiers in Israeli-controlled 'buffer zone'
8 July 2025 - Israel kills 105 Palestinians in Gaza in 24 hours
8 July 2025 - Trump Holds Second Meeting With Netanyahu at the White House
9 July 2025 - Trump Touts Push Toward Gaza Deal as Netanyahu Visits Pentagon
6 July 2025 - Hezbollah leader refuses to disarm until Israel withdraws from southern Lebanon
9 July 2025 - Israeli army says it raided and destroyed Hezbollah sites in south Lebanon
8 July 2025 - US, Israel diverge on how to pursue Iran endgame after strikes, diplomats say
