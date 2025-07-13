SANCTIONED 43: Trump’s Reported Plans for Proxy War Against Russia Keep Biden’s Legacy Alive

Trump is teasing a “major announcement” on Russia, amid reports that he is considering signing off on more lethal aid for Ukraine, and that he supports Lindsey Graham’s Senate bill to increase U.S. sanctions on Russia (Yes, really)

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we look at how Trump is not only not “ending the war in Ukraine,” but also how his foreign policy decisions are directly in line with what Biden did before him, and what the U.S. Establishment has had in the works for years now.