U.S. Preparing for WAR ON CHINA, as Trump Extends War with Russia Through Europe –Brian Berletic

Rachel Blevins
Jul 15, 2025
President Trump has announced plans to arm Ukraine through weapons sales to Europe, as he also threatens Russia with “severe” sanctions, and reports say he is considering providing more long-range weapons to Kiev to strike deep inside Russia. In other words, so much for that promise of “ending the war” in Ukraine…

Brian Berletic, a geopolitical analyst and Host of The New Atlas, noted that Trump’s implementation of Biden-era policies is exactly what we should have expected, as he continues to further the U.S. establishment’s foreign policy, which will use strategic sequencing and division to labor to pursue war against Russia, China and Iran.

Follow Brian Berletic on X, and check out The New Atlas

SOURCE LINKS:

