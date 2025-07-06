SANCTIONED 42: US Military Budget Over $1 TRILLION as NATO Chief Warns Russia WINNING Arms Race

The U.S. Military budget will soar to over $1 TRILLION in 2026, after another $150 Billion in funding was included in Trump’s so-called ‘Big Beautiful Bill.’ This comes amid concerns for both U.S. weapons stockpiles and NATO’s overall military readiness, as Secretary-General Mark Rutte warns Russia’s military is “reconstituting itself at a pace and a speed which is unparalleled in recent history,” and Moscow is now “producing three times as much ammunition in three months as the whole of NATO is doing in a year.”

