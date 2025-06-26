People of Iran UNITED by U.S. War Meant to Divide Them –Iranian Prof. Setareh Sadeqi

When the U.S. and Israel launched ‘Operation Rising Lion’ nearly two weeks ago, their goal wasn’t to destroy Iran’s nuclear program. It was to bring the country to its knees with a series of attacks aimed at fostering support for regime change in Tehran.

Setareh Sadeqi, Ph.D., Assistant Professor at the University of Tehran, noted that the opposite has happened, and the people of Iran are standing together and remaining unified after their nation was repeatedly attacked. However, they are also still wary of future attacks from the U.S. and Israel, and they know that this “ceasefire” is only temporary.

