SANCTIONED 44: Russia, Iran, Gaza – 'Peace President' Trump Nowhere to be Found

It has been six months since President Trump was sworn in for a second term, and while he campaigned on promises such as “no new wars,” “ending the war in Ukraine,” and “peace in the Middle East,” we have seen the exact opposite.

Instead, we see the U.S. laying the groundwork for the next phase of war against Iran, continuing the proxy war against Russia, support Al-Qaeda in Syria, throwing its full support behind the genocide in Gaza, bombing Yemen, and preparing for war against China.

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at how Trump’s pledge to be the “peace president” is playing out, and what the first six months of his term tell us about what is to come in the next three and a half years.