Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed there must be a “misunderstanding” after Israel launched strikes in Damascus on Wednesday, hitting both the Syrian Defense Ministry and near the presidential palace. Israel claimed to be assisting the Druze religious minorities in southern Syria, who have been engaging clashes with the Al-Qaeda/HTS government.

Palestinian-Syrian Journalist Laith Marouf noted that while it may look like Israel’s attacks were meant to harm Abu Mohammed al-Julani and his death squads in power, Israel was actually helping them by carrying out strikes meant to prevent any kind of a unified government of the people from taking shape in Damascus.

