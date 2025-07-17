Russia UNBOTHERED by Trump's 50-Day Ultimatum, Drone War of Attrition Continues –Mark Sleboda

Trump may have issued a 50-day ultimatum to try to force Russia into a deal, but Moscow appears unfazed by the threats of “severe” sanctions (to add to the 30,000+ already imposed), and the drone war of attrition is continuing, with Russia launching hundreds of drones and missiles into Ukraine on a nightly basis.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while Trump tries to threatened Russia into submission, NATO lacks the production capabilities to get anywhere near what Russia is producing, the latest scheme to make Europe “pay” for Ukraine’s weapons is going to backfire, and if Trump escalates tensions with the use of long-range weapons, it could lead to a nuclear conflict with Russia.

Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack and support his work on Boosty

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 43: Trump’s Reported Plans for Proxy War Against Russia Keep Biden’s Legacy Alive

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!