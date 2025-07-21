US, Israel END GOAL for Syria Aimed at 'STRANGLING IRAN From All Sides' –Kevork Almassian

Reports say HTS chief-turned-Syrian “leader” Abu Mohammed al-Julani must have misunderstood the U.S. and Israel, and thought that he had their approval, when he decided to send his fighters to Syria’s Sweida region to target Druze minorities last week. That’s as they attempt to carry on the charade that Israel was trying to target the puppet they helped put into power.
Kevork Almassian, Host of Syriana Analysis, noted that Julani is the perfect puppet to do the U.S. and Israel’s bidding, as he continues to target minorities, furthers the division in Syria, and opens the door for the next phase of war against Iran.
SOURCE LINKS:
20 July 2025 - Calm reported in Syria's Sweida, Damascus says truce holding
19 July 2025 - Syria Declares Cease-Fire After a Week of Upheaval
19 July 2025 - Reuters Exclusive: Syria believed it had green light from US, Israel to deploy troops to Sweida
17 July 2025 - New U.S. assessment finds American strikes destroyed only one of three Iranian nuclear sites
20 July 2025 - Iran says it has replaced air defences damaged in Israel war
2 July 2025 - Atlantic Council: Why al-Sharaa’s success in Syria is good for Israel and the US
