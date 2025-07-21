US, Israel END GOAL for Syria Aimed at 'STRANGLING IRAN From All Sides' –Kevork Almassian

Reports say HTS chief-turned-Syrian “leader” Abu Mohammed al-Julani must have misunderstood the U.S. and Israel, and thought that he had their approval, when he decided to send his fighters to Syria’s Sweida region to target Druze minorities last week. That’s as they attempt to carry on the charade that Israel was trying to target the puppet they helped put into power.

Kevork Almassian, Host of Syriana Analysis, noted that Julani is the perfect puppet to do the U.S. and Israel’s bidding, as he continues to target minorities, furthers the division in Syria, and opens the door for the next phase of war against Iran.

Follow Kevork Almassian on X, and subscribe to Syriana Analysis on YouTube and Patreon

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 44: Russia, Iran, Gaza – 'Peace President' Trump Nowhere to be Found

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!