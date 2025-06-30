The US-Israel Plan to ISOLATE Iran, CONTROL Middle East, Rule Gaza Through Technocracy | Sarah Bils

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is set to return to the White House next week, amid reports that President Trump is “pressuring” Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza. But as we just witnessed with Iran, the U.S. and Israel are always on the same team.

Sarah Bils, Co-founder of DD Geopolitics, noted that the Israeli think tank behind the “Abraham Shield Plan” is giving insight into the broader U.S. foreign policy plan for the Middle East, which is presented as a “response” to Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran, but in reality, it’s a “regional war doctrine in waiting, framed as stability but built for escalation.”

