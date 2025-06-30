The US-Israel Plan to ISOLATE Iran, CONTROL Middle East, Rule Gaza Through Technocracy | Sarah Bils

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is set to return to the White House next week, amid reports that President Trump is “pressuring” Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza. But as we just witnessed with Iran, the U.S. and Israel are always on the same team.
Sarah Bils, Co-founder of DD Geopolitics, noted that the Israeli think tank behind the “Abraham Shield Plan” is giving insight into the broader U.S. foreign policy plan for the Middle East, which is presented as a “response” to Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran, but in reality, it’s a “regional war doctrine in waiting, framed as stability but built for escalation.”
Follow Sarah Bils on X, and check out DD Geopolitics
SOURCE LINKS:
26 June 2025 - The Abraham Shield: Israel’s New Blueprint for Regional Control After Gaza
25 June 2025 - Billboard in Tel Aviv: “The ‘Abraham Alliance.’ It’s time for a new Middle East”
30 June 2025 - Witkoff: Countries not previously contemplated will soon join Abraham Accords
Coalition for Regional Security: ‘With Crisis, Comes Opportunity: A New Regional Order in the Middle East’
26 June 2025 - Elon Musk calls Lebanon’s Aoun, signals plans to bring Starlink to Beirut
30 June 2025 - 935 people killed in Israeli strikes on Iran, official says
17 June 2025 - Israel Has a Model for Handling Iran — in Lebanon
30 June 2025 - Netanyahu to head to Washington next Monday as Trump presses for a ceasefire in Gaza
