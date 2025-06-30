Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

The US-Israel Plan to ISOLATE Iran, CONTROL Middle East, Rule Gaza Through Technocracy | Sarah Bils

Rachel Blevins
and
Sarah B.
Jun 30, 2025
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is set to return to the White House next week, amid reports that President Trump is “pressuring” Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza. But as we just witnessed with Iran, the U.S. and Israel are always on the same team.

Sarah Bils, Co-founder of DD Geopolitics, noted that the Israeli think tank behind the “Abraham Shield Plan” is giving insight into the broader U.S. foreign policy plan for the Middle East, which is presented as a “response” to Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran, but in reality, it’s a “regional war doctrine in waiting, framed as stability but built for escalation.”

Follow Sarah Bils on X, and check out DD Geopolitics

SOURCE LINKS:

