China Will NOT Be Bullied Into US Trade Deal + Thailand-Cambodia Conflict Explained | Carl Zha

After two days of trade talks, Beijing says the U.S. and China have agreed to extend their tariff truce, but now U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is saying, “our Chinese counterparts have jumped the gun a little,” and insisting it’s still up to President Trump to decide whether to go back to triple-digit tariffs.

Carl Zha, a geopolitical analyst and Host of the Silk & Steel Podcast, noted that while Trump wants to bully every country into a trade deal, he’s not going to be able to do that with China, especially when Beijing has the rare earth minerals the U.S. Military needs (and both sides know it).

We also discussed the recent border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, as China and Malaysia lead the ASEAN group’s push for peace, and the latest conflict in Southeast Asia is much more complicated than it seems.

