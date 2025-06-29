Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

SANCTIONED 41: Ukraine is in Trouble—and NATO isn’t Coming to the Rescue

Rachel Blevins
Jun 29, 2025
Kiev lost yet another F-16 fighter jet and its pilot on Sunday, amid what it is calling Russia’s largest aerial bombardment of the war. This, as Russia has been launching hundreds of drones and missiles at military targets in Ukraine on a regular basis over the last several weeks, and Zelensky is begging for the U.S. to provide more air defense.

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we look at how NATO is handling the ongoing proxy, as the alliance’s recent summit shows a shift in focus from support for Ukraine, to defense spending in Europe, as the continent prepares to get even more involved in the war against Russia.

