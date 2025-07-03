Rachel Blevins

Putin Tells Trump Russia WILL NOT BACK DOWN from Goals in Ukraine | Mark Sleboda

Jul 03, 2025
Putin is making it clear to NATO that Moscow has no plans to back down from its goals in Ukraine, as the Russian president held calls with Trump and Macron this week to discuss everything from the ongoing proxy war, to tensions in the Middle East.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while the U.S. may be halting some weapons and ammunitions shipments that were set for Ukraine, due to the Pentagon’s concerns about weapons stockpiles, that doesn’t change the fact the U.S. is continuing its support for the proxy war against Russia in other ways, as it also juggles support for Israel and plans for war against China.

SOURCE LINKS:

