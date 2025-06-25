Rachel Blevins

Iran-U.S. War ‘FAR FROM OVER,’ Trump Still Pushing for Regime Change –Danny Haiphong

Rachel Blevins
and
Danny Haiphong
Jun 25, 2025
The “ceasefire” between Israel and Iran appears to be intact, in the sense that Tehran said it concluded its retaliatory attacks and wouldn’t launch anymore, as long as Israel didn’t attack. But beyond that, nothing has been resolved, and the U.S. has proven it can’t be trusted in negotiations aimed at establishing another “nuclear deal.”

Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst Danny Haiphong noted that the war against Iran is far from over, as the U.S. and Israel are still set on “regime change” in Tehran, with Trump sharing a parody video on social media about bombing Iran.

Follow Danny Haiphong on X, and check out his channel on YouTube

