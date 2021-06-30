Rachel Blevins is a journalist who is passionate about pursuing truth and questioning establishment narratives.
Originally from Texas, Rachel has worked as a News Presenter in Washington, DC, and Moscow, Russia. Rachel has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Texas Tech University and has been working as an independent journalist since 2014.
Inspired by exploring the stories and angles of news that mainstream media refuse to cover, Rachel is devoted to reporting on topics such as government corruption, foreign policy, censorship and media hypocrisy.
