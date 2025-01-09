Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
8

Zelensky Calls for NATO Troops in Ukraine at Last Ramstein Rally Before Trump Return w/ Glenn Diesen

Rachel Blevins
and
Glenn Diesen
Jan 09, 2025
4
8
Share
Transcript

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which is essentially ‘NATO and Friends,’ convened at Ramstein Air Base on Thursday for its final meeting before Trump returns to the White House.

Zelensky used his speech to call for NATO to deploy troops to Ukraine, claiming it would “force Russia to peace,” when he and everyone else knows it would only serve to bring us to World War 3.

Glenn Diesen, a geopolitical analyst and professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway, noted that while Trump’s talk of wanting to pursue peace in Ukraine is a step forward, he’s in for a wake-up call if he expects Russia to accept a deal that doesn’t address Putin’s long list of security concerns for the region.

Follow Glenn Diesen on X and check out his page on Substack

SOURCE LINKS:

If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 17: Media Focus on ‘Islamic State Resurgence’ Amid Reports of New US Base in Syria

Have a question, comment or topic suggestion for my next video? My paid subscribers also have access to my Subscriber chat! Check it out here:

Join Rachel Blevins’s subscriber chat
Available in the Substack app and on web

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
Authors
Rachel Blevins
Glenn Diesen
Writes Glenn’s Substack Subscribe
Recent Posts
Trump Threatens US Expansion into Canada, Greenland w/ Joe Lauria
  Rachel Blevins and Joe Lauria
Trudeau Resigns, Zelensky Spirals, and Fighting Intensifies in Russia’s Kursk
  Rachel Blevins
SANCTIONED 17: Media Focus on ‘Islamic State Resurgence’ Amid Reports of New US Base in Syria
  Rachel Blevins
Cybertruck Explosion Suspect was US Army Green Beret Who ‘Served in Ukraine’
  Rachel Blevins
SANCTIONED 16: The State of U.S. Foreign Policy at the End of 2024
  Rachel Blevins
Azerbaijan Airlines Blames ‘External Interference’ for Plane Crash Amid Kiev Drone Attack on Russia
  Rachel Blevins
Babies Freeze to Death and Endless Bombs—Israel’s Reign of Terror in Gaza and The US Cover Up
  Rachel Blevins