SANCTIONED 17: Media Focus on ‘Islamic State Resurgence’ Amid Reports of New US Base in Syria

Rachel Blevins
Jan 05, 2025
∙ Paid
2
4
Following the New Years terror attack in New Orleans, which the FBI has labeled as “inspired by ISIS,” the media is now warning about a resurgence of the Islamic State, both in Syria and here in the U.S.

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at the latest media fear-mongering, as well as the current situation in Syria, where the Pentagon claims it it not constructing a new base near the border with Turkey, but eyewitness reports say otherwise.

