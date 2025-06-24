Iran's Acceptance of Trump's Ceasefire is 'MORONIC': Iranian Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad

Iran and Israel appear to have entered into a ceasefire agreement, after Trump called Netanyahu directly following his latest rant on social media. But how long will it last, when Trump has already proven to Iran that he can’t be trusted?
Iran-based Geopolitical Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad said that when it comes to Iran’s decision to end its retaliatory attacks against the U.S. and Israel: “I don’t think it is a bad decision to go for the ceasefire. I think that it is a moronic one.”
24 June 2025 - After lashing out at Israel and Iran, Trump says the 'ceasefire is in effect'
24 June 2025 - Trump on Truth Social: “ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES”
24 June 2025 - Explosions ring out in Tehran despite Trump's order to Israel to stop strikes
24 June 2025 - Iran vows ‘decisive response’ if Israel violates truce
