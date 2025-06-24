Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6
7

Iran's Acceptance of Trump's Ceasefire is 'MORONIC': Iranian Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
Jun 24, 2025
6
7
Share
Transcript

Iran and Israel appear to have entered into a ceasefire agreement, after Trump called Netanyahu directly following his latest rant on social media. But how long will it last, when Trump has already proven to Iran that he can’t be trusted?

Iran-based Geopolitical Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad said that when it comes to Iran’s decision to end its retaliatory attacks against the U.S. and Israel: “I don’t think it is a bad decision to go for the ceasefire. I think that it is a moronic one.”

Follow Ehsan Safarnejad on X

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 40: Trump BOMBS Iran, Opens WW3 Pandora’s Box with 'Operation Midnight Hammer'

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Rachel Blevins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture