NUCLEAR STAKES: Will Iran Become ‘The Next Libya OR North Korea?’ –Fmr US Diplomat Jim Jatras

Iran launched a missile attack targeting a U.S. Military base in Qatar on Monday, in retaliation for U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. There were no casualties reported, as Tehran notified Doha ahead of time and Qatari air defense shot the missiles down.
President Trump is acting like the war is over and calling for “peace,” but Iran continues to launch retaliatory attacks against Israel. All of this, as Russian President Putin condemned the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran as “unprovoked aggression” during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the Kremlin.
Former U.S. Diplomat and Geopolitical Analyst, Jim Jatras, noted that with Trump openly calling for “regime change” in Tehran, “all Iran has to do to win is to survive,” and that survival could be dependent on whether they become the next Libya or the next North Korea, when it comes to their nuclear weapons program.
SOURCE LINKS:
23 June 2025 - Iran launches missiles at US military base in Qatar in retaliation for American bombing
23 June 2025 - Iran fires missiles at US airbase in Qatar, Doha says attack intercepted, no casualties
23 June 2025 - Elijah Magnier on X: “Iran used 42 missiles on al-Adid US military base in Al-Adid, the same number of US missiles used against the Iranian nuclear sites in its unlawful attack.”
23 June 2025 - Trump administration was anticipating retaliation from Iran, White House official says
23 June 2025 - No justification for attack on Iran – Putin
22 June 2025 - Israel-US attack on Iran: The price of Netanyahu's forever wars
22 June 2025 - Trump on Truth Social: “It’s not politically correct to use the term, “Regime Change,” but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!”
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 40: Trump BOMBS Iran, Opens WW3 Pandora’s Box with 'Operation Midnight Hammer'
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!
Share this post