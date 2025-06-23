NUCLEAR STAKES: Will Iran Become ‘The Next Libya OR North Korea?’ –Fmr US Diplomat Jim Jatras

Iran launched a missile attack targeting a U.S. Military base in Qatar on Monday, in retaliation for U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. There were no casualties reported, as Tehran notified Doha ahead of time and Qatari air defense shot the missiles down.

President Trump is acting like the war is over and calling for “peace,” but Iran continues to launch retaliatory attacks against Israel. All of this, as Russian President Putin condemned the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran as “unprovoked aggression” during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the Kremlin.

Former U.S. Diplomat and Geopolitical Analyst, Jim Jatras, noted that with Trump openly calling for “regime change” in Tehran, “all Iran has to do to win is to survive,” and that survival could be dependent on whether they become the next Libya or the next North Korea, when it comes to their nuclear weapons program.

Follow Jim Jatras on X

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 40: Trump BOMBS Iran, Opens WW3 Pandora’s Box with 'Operation Midnight Hammer'

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!