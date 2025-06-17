U.S. is ALREADY AT WAR with Iran –Scott Ritter

President Trump is demanding Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” in his latest rant on social media, one day after he posted that “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” (a city of around 10 million people)

This, as the Pentagon expands the U.S. Military presence in the Middle East, sending more war planes and an aircraft carrier to the region, amid reports that Trump is considering joining Israel in direct strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Scott Ritter, a former UN Weapons Inspector and U.S. Marine Corps Intelligence Officer, noted that the U.S. is already at war with Iran, and Trump has said as much, as he brags about the support the U.S. is giving Israel.

Trump’s response when asked about the testimony from his Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was, “I don’t care what she said” – raising questions about who he is taking advice from, as he goes directly against his campaign promise of “no new wars.”

