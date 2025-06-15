SANCTIONED 39: The U.S. is already at WAR with Iran – They Don’t Need Israel’s ‘Request to Join’

When asked whether the U.S. will join Israel in carrying out direct strikes on Iran, President Trump said “We're not involved in it. It's possible we could get involved.” This, as Antiwar.com is reporting that “U.S. airstrikes on Iran could begin as soon as Monday.”

But the U.S. is already directly involved, and it has taken years of policy planning by DC think tanks looking for ways to weaken Iran and its position as a pillar of the multi-polar world, to get to this point. That’s the topic of this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers…