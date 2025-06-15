Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

SANCTIONED 39: The U.S. is already at WAR with Iran – They Don’t Need Israel’s ‘Request to Join’

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
Jun 15, 2025
When asked whether the U.S. will join Israel in carrying out direct strikes on Iran, President Trump said “We're not involved in it. It's possible we could get involved.” This, as Antiwar.com is reporting that “U.S. airstrikes on Iran could begin as soon as Monday.”

But the U.S. is already directly involved, and it has taken years of policy planning by DC think tanks looking for ways to weaken Iran and its position as a pillar of the multi-polar world, to get to this point. That’s the topic of this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers…

