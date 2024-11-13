Playback speed
Trump's 'Israel First,' Anti-China Cabinet Picks + The Fight for Secretary of State w/ Garland Nixon

Rachel Blevins
Nov 13, 2024
8
6
Transcript

All eyes are on Trump and who he is going to choose to fill the cabinet for his second term, as his initial foreign policy picks consist of Israel fanatic Elise Stefanik for UN Ambassador and China/Iran Hawk Mike Waltz for National Security Adviser.

Journalist Garland Nixon noted that the most important pick for Trump will be his Secretary of State. While the NY Times is citing anonymous sources and reporting that Marco Rubio has the job, that has yet to confirmed by Trump himself.

SOURCE LINKS:

