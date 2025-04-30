Trump Treating Ukraine like a Real Estate Deal. For Russia, It's an Existential Threat –Glenn Diesen

The Trump Admin is trying to pressure Moscow and Kiev to present “concrete proposals” for a deal aimed at ending the war (and acting like the U.S. isn’t a central part of the conflict). In response, the Kremlin said Russian President Putin is open to “political and diplomatic methods of resolving this conflict,” but that the root causes of the war are too complex to be solved in a day.

Glenn Diesen, a geopolitical analyst and professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway, noted that Trump is treating the war in Ukraine like it’s a real estate deal. But Russia sees this war, and NATO’s direct involvement in it, as an existential threat, and there are still countless questions as to what would be included in a deal and how it would be enforced.

Follow Glenn Diesen on X, check out his page on Substack

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 32: Syria’s Al Qaeda Regime Offers Normalization with Israel for US Proxy Status