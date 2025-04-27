Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Rachel Blevins

SANCTIONED 32: Syria’s Al Qaeda Regime Offers Normalization with Israel for US Proxy Status

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
Apr 27, 2025
∙ Paid
2
1
Share

The rebranded Al Qaeda regime in Syria is making it clear that it’s ready to step into full-time U.S. proxy status, as President Abu Mohammad al-Jolani met with two U.S. lawmakers in Damascus, and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani visited the States with stops at the IMF and World Bank.

The U.S. Congressmen who met with al-Jolani said the terms they mentioned for sanctions relief include normalization with Israel and “counterterrorism” efforts. In other words, the Trump Admin wants Syria to act as its full proxy as it prepares for a regional war with Iran.

We discussed all of the latest on this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Rachel Blevins to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Rachel Blevins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture