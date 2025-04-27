SANCTIONED 32: Syria’s Al Qaeda Regime Offers Normalization with Israel for US Proxy Status

The rebranded Al Qaeda regime in Syria is making it clear that it’s ready to step into full-time U.S. proxy status, as President Abu Mohammad al-Jolani met with two U.S. lawmakers in Damascus, and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani visited the States with stops at the IMF and World Bank.

The U.S. Congressmen who met with al-Jolani said the terms they mentioned for sanctions relief include normalization with Israel and “counterterrorism” efforts. In other words, the Trump Admin wants Syria to act as its full proxy as it prepares for a regional war with Iran.

We discussed all of the latest on this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers