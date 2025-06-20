Russian President Putin is voicing his concerns over World War 3, and noting that Russia and Iran are “fighting against the same forces,” as Iran carries out a 17th wave of retaliatory attacks against Israel, with damage reported in Haifa, Tel Aviv and Beersheba.

Sarah Bils, Co-founder of DD Geopolitics, noted that questions should be raised about the pretext used by Israel to launch “Operation Rising Lion” against Iran, as it was based on a report from the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency that Iran has amassed enough enriched uranium to create nine nuclear bombs.

But did you know that the IAEA’s data came from Palantir’s Mosaic AI platform—the counterinsurgency software that is now being used to predict nuclear threats?

