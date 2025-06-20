Israel DESPERATE for U.S. Support + Russia, China CONDEMN Attacks on Iran | Mark Sleboda

The White House says President Trump will make a decision on whether the U.S. will join Israel with direct strikes against Iran "within two weeks," as Tehran continues its retaliation against Israel.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while the U.S. has been aware of problems with its ability to keep up with lethal aid production when it comes to the war in Ukraine, it’s now struggling to provide for its favorite proxy in the Middle East, amid reports that Israel is running low on defensive Arrow interceptors.

