Israel DESPERATE for U.S. Support + Russia, China CONDEMN Attacks on Iran | Mark Sleboda

The White House says President Trump will make a decision on whether the U.S. will join Israel with direct strikes against Iran "within two weeks," as Tehran continues its retaliation against Israel.
International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while the U.S. has been aware of problems with its ability to keep up with lethal aid production when it comes to the war in Ukraine, it’s now struggling to provide for its favorite proxy in the Middle East, amid reports that Israel is running low on defensive Arrow interceptors.
19 June 2025 - Trump sees disabling Iran nuclear site at Fordo as necessary, says he'll decide on strike within 2 weeks
18 June 2025 - Trump Privately Approved Attack Plans for Iran but Has Withheld Final Order
18 June 2025 - Israel Is Running Low on Defensive Interceptors, Official Says
19 June 2025 - Russia's Putin and China's Xi condemn Israel over its Iran strikes in phone call, Kremlin says
18 June 2025 - Israel has no right to force ‘regime change’ in Iran – Zakharova
18 June 2025 - Putin Says Iran Hasn’t Asked Russia for Military Help
17 June 2025 - G7 pledges support for Ukraine without US after Trump makes abrupt exit from summit
