Trump Threatens Tariffs on Russian Oil, Lashes Out at Putin Over Zelensky's Legitimacy

Rachel Blevins
Mar 31, 2025
Trump is acting as if he is just now figuring that he’s not going to force Russia into a “peace deal” to end the war in Ukraine overnight, and he’s lashing out at Putin for raising concerns about Zelensky’s legitimacy, given that his presidential term expired last year.

Trump is even threatening to impose tariffs on countries that purchase Russian oil if Putin doesn’t agree to a deal soon, as if that’s going to make countries around the world (including many in the EU) stop trading with Russia.

Yet it was Trump himself, just last month, who was the one calling Zelensky a “dictator without elections,” and saying the Ukrainian people needed to have a chance to make their voices heard.

SOURCE LINKS:

