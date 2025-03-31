Trump Threatens Tariffs on Russian Oil, Lashes Out at Putin Over Zelensky's Legitimacy

Trump is acting as if he is just now figuring that he’s not going to force Russia into a “peace deal” to end the war in Ukraine overnight, and he’s lashing out at Putin for raising concerns about Zelensky’s legitimacy, given that his presidential term expired last year.
Trump is even threatening to impose tariffs on countries that purchase Russian oil if Putin doesn’t agree to a deal soon, as if that’s going to make countries around the world (including many in the EU) stop trading with Russia.
Yet it was Trump himself, just last month, who was the one calling Zelensky a “dictator without elections,” and saying the Ukrainian people needed to have a chance to make their voices heard.
30 March 2025 - Trump says he's 'very angry' and 'pissed off' at Putin during an NBC News interview
24 May 2024 - Putin says Ukraine's Zelensky lacks legitimacy after term expired
27 March 2025 - Putin proposes that UN temporarily govern Ukraine
19 Feb. 2025 - Trump calls Zelensky a 'dictator' as rift between two leaders deepens
27 Feb. 2025 - Trump on calling Zelensky a dictator: 'Did I say that?'
31 March 2025 - 'Pissed off' at Putin, Trump threatens tariffs on Russian oil if Moscow blocks Ukraine deal
10 March 2022 - Infographic: How much of your country's oil comes from Russia?
24 Feb. 2025 - EU spends more on Russian oil and gas than financial aid to Ukraine – report
31 March 2025 - Ukraine again violated energy strike ceasefire – Russia
31 March 2025 - Zelensky urges 'tough' Russia measures after Trump shows frustration with Putin
31 March 2025 - Trump accuses Ukraine's Zelensky of 'trying to back out' of proposed minerals deal
