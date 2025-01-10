Trump Threatens Gaza with ‘Hell’ Over Hostages As Israel Kills 74 Children in the First Week of 2025

Israel has killed at least 74 Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip in the first week of 2025, according to a new report from UNICEF, which noted that Israel has carried out several mass-casualty attacks at night in areas that include unilaterally designated “safe zones.”

But of course, U.S. officials aren’t issuing any kind of condemnation. Instead, Biden is using his final days in office to sign off on another $8 BILLION in weapons for Israel, and Trump is doubling down and threatening the Palestinians that “all Hell will break out” if Hamas doesn’t release the remaining hostages before Jan. 20th.

I’m not sure if Trump has seen any footage from Gaza lately, but Israel is already doing everything in its power to turn the world’s largest open-air prison into Hell on Earth, and the U.S. is enabling it every step of the way.

