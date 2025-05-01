‘INFESTED WITH NEOCONS’ Trump Admin Doesn't Understand Russia or How to Win Wars –Andrei Martyanov

President Trump ousted his national security adviser Mike Waltz on Thursday—sending him to a new position as UN ambassador—and named Secretary of State Marco Rubio as his interim replacement. This, as Trump also approved the first shipment of weapons to Ukraine during his second term, following the signing of a minerals deal with Kiev.
Veteran, Author and Russian Military Expert, Andrei Martyanov, noted that even with the shakeup, the Trump Admin is still “infested with Neocons” who don’t understand Russia, world history, or how to win a war.
SOURCE LINKS:
1 May 2025 - Trump Moves Waltz to U.N. and Names Rubio Interim National Security Adviser
1 May 2025 - Andrei Marytanov: Strongpoints
1 May 2025 - Trump administration readies first sale of military equipment to Ukraine
1 May 2025 - With minerals deal, Ukraine finds way to secure Trump support
30 April 2025 - Kremlin says Putin is open to Ukraine peace but warns against rushing a deal
