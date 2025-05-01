‘INFESTED WITH NEOCONS’ Trump Admin Doesn't Understand Russia or How to Win Wars –Andrei Martyanov

President Trump ousted his national security adviser Mike Waltz on Thursday—sending him to a new position as UN ambassador—and named Secretary of State Marco Rubio as his interim replacement. This, as Trump also approved the first shipment of weapons to Ukraine during his second term, following the signing of a minerals deal with Kiev.

Veteran, Author and Russian Military Expert, Andrei Martyanov, noted that even with the shakeup, the Trump Admin is still “infested with Neocons” who don’t understand Russia, world history, or how to win a war.

