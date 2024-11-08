Trump, Putin Say They Are Ready to Talk + Trump’s Reported Neocon Cabinet Picks w/ Michael Tracey

Both Trump and Putin have indicated that they are open to dialogue with one another, after four years of the U.S. avoiding direct talks with Russia under the Biden Admin. But while Trump has vowed to end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours, the Kremlin has made it clear that Putin's demands aren’t changing just because there is a new president in Washington.

Independent Journalist Michael Tracey noted that tensions between the U.S. and Russia soared during Trump's first term, and anyone who is expecting major changes in a Trump Admin foreign policy needs to keep in mind that his shortlist for cabinet picks reportedly includes Mike Pompeo and Marco Rubio (two neocons who never met a war they didn't like)

Follow Michael Tracey on X, and check out his page on Substack

SOURCE LINKS:

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please keep an eye out for any direct messages on Substack coming from fake profiles that have my name and profile photo. I will never reach out and ask you for money directly. Please report the fake profiles to Substack. Thank you for your patience!

Check out my new series, available for paid subscribers:

'SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins' Episode 8