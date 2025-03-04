Playback speed
Trump is the Only One Who Wants a Ceasefire. Russia Wants to Win This War –Mark Sleboda

Rachel Blevins
and
Mark Sleboda
Mar 04, 2025
4
7
Share
Transcript

Zelensky called his White House meeting with Trump on Friday “regrettable” and said he’s ready to move on and sign a deal giving the U.S. access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals. But he stopped short of apologizing for his conduct.

This, after Trump suggested that Zelensky “won’t be around very long” if he doesn’t agree to a ceasefire deal with Russia aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that Trump may actually be the only one who wants a ceasefire for Ukraine, as Moscow wants to keep fighting until it completes its objectives and wins the war; and Zelensky can’t seem to accept the fact that he is NOT winning, so he wants to keep fighting until the last Ukrainian.

Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack

SOURCE LINKS:

