Trump is the Only One Who Wants a Ceasefire. Russia Wants to Win This War –Mark Sleboda

Zelensky called his White House meeting with Trump on Friday “regrettable” and said he’s ready to move on and sign a deal giving the U.S. access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals. But he stopped short of apologizing for his conduct.
This, after Trump suggested that Zelensky “won’t be around very long” if he doesn’t agree to a ceasefire deal with Russia aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.
International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that Trump may actually be the only one who wants a ceasefire for Ukraine, as Moscow wants to keep fighting until it completes its objectives and wins the war; and Zelensky can’t seem to accept the fact that he is NOT winning, so he wants to keep fighting until the last Ukrainian.
SOURCE LINKS:
4 March 2025 - Zelensky describes Oval Office meeting as ‘regrettable,’ says he is ready to negotiate peace
3 March 2025 - Trump pauses US military aid to Ukraine while pressuring Zelensky to move toward quick end to war
28 Feb. 2025 - Flow of U.S. Weapons to Ukraine Has Nearly Stopped and May End Completely
4 March 2025 - Europe has money but few weapons for Ukraine
3 March 2025 - Trump suggests Zelensky 'won't be around very long' without deal
3 March 2025 - Ukrainian officials believe Zelensky is ‘childlike’ – Spiegel
