THE BATTLE BEGINS: Iran Refuses to Surrender | Marwa Osman

Iran’s supreme leader rejected Trump’s demands for “unconditional surrender,” and warned that direct involvement from the U.S. would result in “irreparable damage.” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also noted that Iran did not pose a military threat while engaging in nuclear talks with Washington, and that the need for the U.S. get even more directly involved shows Israel’s weakness.

Veteran Journalist Marwa Osman, PhD., noted that the Iranian leader’s statements reflect the resolve of the Iranian people in the fight against the West, and serve as a reminder that this fight is bigger than just Iran.

