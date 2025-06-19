Col. Douglas Macgregor: Israel in ‘VERY SERIOUS TROUBLE’ in War with Iran

All eyes are on the U.S. Military, as the Pentagon moves more assets to the Middle East, amid warnings from Iran that direct strikes from the U.S. will be met with “irreparable damage.”
But according to President Trump, “WE now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran.” And according to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, “WE are carrying out military strikes” on Iran.
Ret. U.S. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor noted that while the U.S. is already at war with Iran, the question of direct strikes is not about “if,” but about “when” at this point.
Follow Col. Douglas Macgregor on X
SOURCE LINKS:
18 June 2025 - Trump keeps world guessing about US military action against Iran
18 June 2025 - Iran’s leader rejects calls to surrender and warns that intervention would harm the US
17 June 2025 - Trump: ‘I don’t care’ that Tulsi Gabbard said Iran wasn’t close to having nuclear weapon
17 June 2025 - Israel says Iran was racing toward a nuclear weapon. US intel says it was years away
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 39: The U.S. is already at WAR with Iran – They Don’t Need Israel’s ‘Request to Join’
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!
Share this post