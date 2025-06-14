Rachel Blevins

IRAN WILL NOT RELENT: 'Iranians Unified in Retaliation Against Israel' –Prof. Mohammad Marandi

Jun 14, 2025
Israel’s defense minister has declared that “Tehran will burn,” if Iran continues the retaliation it kicked off on Friday, which consisted of hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones targeting Israel, and inflicted significant damage on Israel’s equivalent of the Pentagon.

Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, of the University of Tehran, noted that the unprecedented attacks against Iran that were carried out by Israel, and supported directly by the U.S., have only served to unite the Iranian people in their demands for retaliation.

