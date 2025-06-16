Iran Preparing for LONG WAR Against Israel, NATO as USS Nimitz Deployed to Middle East –Laith Marouf

Israel and Iran traded strikes for a fourth day on Monday, with casualties reported on both sides, as Israel took full credit for the bombing of an Iranian National TV station during a live broadcast. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran does not want to “expand the circle of war,” but will respond “in proportion” to any attack.

Palestinian-Syrian Journalist Laith Marouf noted that as the U.S. reroutes the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier from the South China Sea to the Middle East, in preparation to directly enter the war they have been supporting against Iran… we are also seeing Iran preparing for a long war with not only Israel, but “the entire might of NATO” and “part of the ability to have this long war with the West is making sure that not all of your assets are exposed from Day One.”

