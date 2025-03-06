Trump HALTS Intelligence Sharing to Prevent Zelensky from PROVOKING Russia | Patrick Henningsen

The Trump Admin has confirmed it halted U.S. intelligence sharing with Kiev, with CIA Director John Ratcliffe describing it as “a pause” until Zelensky shows he is “ready for peace” with Russia. This comes as Washington also moved to cut off U.S. military aid to Ukraine this week.

Patrick Henningsen, a journalist and geopolitical analyst, noted that by cutting off intelligence sharing, the Trump Admin is showing it is serious about bringing the war to an end, and doesn’t want to give Zelensky (or any of the right-wing, neo-Nazis he’s surrounding by) ammunition to try to provoke Russia with a false flag attack.

