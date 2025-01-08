Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
4

Trump Threatens US Expansion into Canada, Greenland w/ Joe Lauria

Rachel Blevins
and
Joe Lauria
Jan 08, 2025
4
4
Share
Transcript

Trump is less than two weeks away from returning to the White House, and instead of focusing on ways he can serve the American people, he seems to be more focused on U.S. expansion. During a press conference on Tuesday, he said he wouldn’t rule out using military force to seize the Panama Canal or Greenland, as he also shared a map on social media that labeled Canada as part of the U.S.

Joe Lauria, Journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Consortium News, noted that Trump’s imperialist rhetoric represents Washington’s foreign policy at its core, and is nothing new for the U.S. and its long history of forced expansion.

Follow Joe Lauria on X and check out Consortium News

SOURCE LINKS:

If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 17: Media Focus on ‘Islamic State Resurgence’ Amid Reports of New US Base in Syria

Have a question, comment or topic suggestion for my next video? My paid subscribers also have access to my Subscriber chat! Check it out here:

Join Rachel Blevins’s subscriber chat
Available in the Substack app and on web

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
Authors
Rachel Blevins
Joe Lauria
Writes Joe Lauria Subscribe
Recent Posts
Trudeau Resigns, Zelensky Spirals, and Fighting Intensifies in Russia’s Kursk
  Rachel Blevins
SANCTIONED 17: Media Focus on ‘Islamic State Resurgence’ Amid Reports of New US Base in Syria
  Rachel Blevins
Cybertruck Explosion Suspect was US Army Green Beret Who ‘Served in Ukraine’
  Rachel Blevins
SANCTIONED 16: The State of U.S. Foreign Policy at the End of 2024
  Rachel Blevins
Azerbaijan Airlines Blames ‘External Interference’ for Plane Crash Amid Kiev Drone Attack on Russia
  Rachel Blevins
Babies Freeze to Death and Endless Bombs—Israel’s Reign of Terror in Gaza and The US Cover Up
  Rachel Blevins
Israel Vows Escalation After Missile Attacks from Yemen + CIA Director Visits Kiev w/ Mark Sleboda
  Rachel Blevins and Mark Sleboda