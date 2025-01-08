Trump Threatens US Expansion into Canada, Greenland w/ Joe Lauria

Trump is less than two weeks away from returning to the White House, and instead of focusing on ways he can serve the American people, he seems to be more focused on U.S. expansion. During a press conference on Tuesday, he said he wouldn’t rule out using military force to seize the Panama Canal or Greenland, as he also shared a map on social media that labeled Canada as part of the U.S.

Joe Lauria, Journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Consortium News, noted that Trump’s imperialist rhetoric represents Washington’s foreign policy at its core, and is nothing new for the U.S. and its long history of forced expansion.

Follow Joe Lauria on X and check out Consortium News

SOURCE LINKS:

If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 17: Media Focus on ‘Islamic State Resurgence’ Amid Reports of New US Base in Syria

Have a question, comment or topic suggestion for my next video? My paid subscribers also have access to my Subscriber chat! Check it out here: