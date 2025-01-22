Playback speed
Trump Claims Putin 'Destroying Russia' While Ukrainian Troops are the Ones Crumbling w/ Mark Sleboda

Rachel Blevins
and
Mark Sleboda
Jan 22, 2025
3
5
Transcript

U.S. President Trump is now accusing Russian President Putin of “destroying Russia,” claiming that the war in Ukraine has sparked inflation in the country and that “one million Russian soldiers” have been killed in NATO’s proxy war. The only problem is that Trump’s comments sound like they are straight out of Zelensky’s mouth.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that in reality, Ukraine is the country that is being destroyed by the war their NATO backers are forcing them to fight, and it’s Ukrainian forces who are facing dire conditions, as Russians forces advance around the key Donbass town of Pokrovsk.

Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack

SOURCE LINKS:

Rachel Blevins
Mark Sleboda
Mark Sleboda
