Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
6

Trump Admin Plans to Force Ukraine to Lower Conscription Age for Talks with Russia –Official

Rachel Blevins
Jan 13, 2025
1
6
Share
Transcript

Trump’s pick for National Security Adviser is claiming the incoming administration’s plan for handling the Ukraine war will involve forcing Kiev to lower its conscription age to 18, in order to force hundreds of thousands of additional men to the battlefield to put pressure on Russia.

Rep. Mike Waltz told ABC’s This Week, “The other thing we’re going to need to see is really stabilizing things on the battlefield, and one of the things that we’ll be asking of the Ukrainians is, they have real manpower issues. Their draft age right now is 26 years old, NOT 18, and I don’t think a lot of people realize that. They can generate hundreds of thousands of new soldiers.”

This isn’t the first time Waltz has promoted increasing tensions with Russia, as he previously voiced support for removing restrictions on the use of long-range weapons on Russian territory, claiming it would force Putin to the negotiating table. (The Biden Admin beat him to it, and clearly, it isn’t working out too well…)

SOURCE LINKS:

If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 18: US Ramps Up Tensions with Venezuela Just in Time for Trump's Return

Have a question, comment or topic suggestion for my next video? My paid subscribers also have access to my Subscriber chat! Check it out here:

Join Rachel Blevins’s subscriber chat
Available in the Substack app and on web

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
Authors
Rachel Blevins
Recent Posts
SANCTIONED 18: US Ramps Up Tensions with Venezuela Just in Time for Trump's Return
  Rachel Blevins
Kiev’s Latest ‘Fools Crusade’ Fails in Kursk + Russian Forces Take Kurakhovo w/ Mark Sleboda
  Rachel Blevins and Mark Sleboda
Trump Threatens Gaza with ‘Hell’ Over Hostages As Israel Kills 74 Children in the First Week of 2025
  Rachel Blevins
Zelensky Calls for NATO Troops in Ukraine at Last Ramstein Rally Before Trump Return w/ Glenn Diesen
  Rachel Blevins and Glenn Diesen
Trump Threatens US Expansion into Canada, Greenland w/ Joe Lauria
  Rachel Blevins and Joe Lauria
Trudeau Resigns, Zelensky Spirals, and Fighting Intensifies in Russia’s Kursk
  Rachel Blevins
SANCTIONED 17: Media Focus on ‘Islamic State Resurgence’ Amid Reports of New US Base in Syria
  Rachel Blevins