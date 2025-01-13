Trump Admin Plans to Force Ukraine to Lower Conscription Age for Talks with Russia –Official

Trump’s pick for National Security Adviser is claiming the incoming administration’s plan for handling the Ukraine war will involve forcing Kiev to lower its conscription age to 18, in order to force hundreds of thousands of additional men to the battlefield to put pressure on Russia.

Rep. Mike Waltz told ABC’s This Week, “The other thing we’re going to need to see is really stabilizing things on the battlefield, and one of the things that we’ll be asking of the Ukrainians is, they have real manpower issues. Their draft age right now is 26 years old, NOT 18, and I don’t think a lot of people realize that. They can generate hundreds of thousands of new soldiers.”

This isn’t the first time Waltz has promoted increasing tensions with Russia, as he previously voiced support for removing restrictions on the use of long-range weapons on Russian territory, claiming it would force Putin to the negotiating table. (The Biden Admin beat him to it, and clearly, it isn’t working out too well…)

