Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announced his plan to resign, as soon as his party finds a replacement. He’s just the latest in a long line of ‘Friends of Zelensky’ who have found their time in power coming to an end. This, as Zelensky himself struggled his way through a 3-hour podcast interview where he switched between Russian and Ukrainian, and said he believed Trump would be bring “peace.”

But Kiev is showing no signs that it wants peace, as it launches a counter-offensive in Russia’s Kursk region, despite reports that the Biden Admin told Ukrainian leaders to retreat while they still could.

Meanwhile, Russian forces are continuing to advance in the Donbass, recently taking Kurakhovo, which is “the largest settlement in southwest Donbass,” and was a key transport hub for Kiev.

