Officials from the U.S. and Ukraine met for talks in Saudi Arabia, where Kiev agreed to pursue a 30-day ceasefire with Russia, if Washington would resume the delivery of military aid for and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.
The only problem? Russia has already said a frozen conflict is a non-starter, and Moscow is making significant gains in the Kursk region—retaking 100 square kilometers, including 12 villages in just 24 hours.
Why would Russia agree to a ceasefire that would stifle their advances and give NATO time to rearm Kiev? They wouldn’t, and the Trump Admin should know that by now.
