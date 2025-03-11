Russian Forces Make MAJOR Gains in Kursk + Trump's DELUSIONAL 30-Day Ceasefire Plan

Officials from the U.S. and Ukraine met for talks in Saudi Arabia, where Kiev agreed to pursue a 30-day ceasefire with Russia, if Washington would resume the delivery of military aid for and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

The only problem? Russia has already said a frozen conflict is a non-starter, and Moscow is making significant gains in the Kursk region—retaking 100 square kilometers, including 12 villages in just 24 hours.

Why would Russia agree to a ceasefire that would stifle their advances and give NATO time to rearm Kiev? They wouldn’t, and the Trump Admin should know that by now.

