SANCTIONED 26: Genocide in Syria Rages as US, EU, Israel, Turkey-backed Jihadists Massacre Minorities

Hundreds of Syrian civilians have been massacred by jihadist death squads in recent days, in a horrific genocide that has been live-stream on social media where Syrian minorities are seen being tortured, executed and left for dead.

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at how media in the West are downplaying the ongoing genocide as “clashes” in the aftermath of the overthrow of Assad, and how we got to this point with the support of the U.S., Europe, Israel and Turkey.